Beef short ribs in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve beef short ribs
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$36.00
Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.
More about Hearsay Gastro Lounge
Hearsay Gastro Lounge
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Beef Short Rib
|$27.00
Shiner braised Short Rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts