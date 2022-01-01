Beef short ribs in Spring

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Rib$36.00
Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Item pic

 

Hearsay Gastro Lounge

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Rib$27.00
Shiner braised Short Rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts
More about Hearsay Gastro Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Rib$36.00
Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

