Buffalo chicken salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
(GF)(K) grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank’s Red hot buffalo sauce over a red of spring mix with shredded carrots, celery, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and a side of our house made blue cheese dressing P30, F21, C13
More about Buffalo Run
Buffalo Run
440 Rayford Road, Spring
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00