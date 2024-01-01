Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen - *Stuebner Location* - 17045 Stuebner Airline Road

17045 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
(K) - P31, F19, C25, Fib11, S5, Cal393
Grilled organic chicken breast tossed in Frank’s buffalo sauce with spring mix, and shredded carrots wrapped in a low-carb flax tortilla and served with celery sticks, cherry tomatoes and a house-made ranch
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen - *Stuebner Location* - 17045 Stuebner Airline Road
Main pic

 

Local Table - The Woodlands

4223 Research Forest Drive, Ste 800, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch
More about Local Table - The Woodlands

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring

Mango Sticky Rice

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Wings

Cheese Enchiladas

Eel

Caesar Salad

Arugula Salad

Beef Noodles

Map

More near Spring to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Montgomery

No reviews yet

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston