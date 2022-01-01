Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Spring

Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve cake

1243e388-0879-4efe-8568-e798c8ba9b9a image

 

Killen's Texas Barbeque Woodlands

8800 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Strawberry Cake$8.00
Carrot Cake
More about Killen's Texas Barbeque Woodlands
Item pic

 

Chicking Out

23227 Gosling Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Loaf$2.99
Lime Cake$2.99
The famous “Lime Carlota”. Lime cake in a cup.
More about Chicking Out
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shake - Cheese Cake
Sodwana Bay Cakes$13.00
Coastal South African style crab andAtlantic cod cakes served with a zesty Peppadew Rémoulade.
More about Mozambik
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Opera Cake$7.00
Apple Coffee Cake$10.00
cinnamon coffee cake layered with granny smith apple filling, topped with sliced granny smith apples and cinnamon streusel
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Herb & Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Foster Crumb Cake Slice$4.50
Banana Foster cake with a cinnamon crumb topping.
More about Herb & Beet
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice pound cake$2.99
More about CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
Main pic

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$7.50
A classic Mexican vanilla cake soaked in tres leches (sweet condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half-and-half) and topped with whipped cream.
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cakes$10.00
(K)(GF)(DF)(Contains Pork) Our signature keto Salmon cakes with roasted broccoli and a side of lemon aioli P39, F34, C10
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lovers baby cake$7.39
Chocolate cake, fudge icing and strawberry's on top.
Cinnamon King cake$20.95
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress

