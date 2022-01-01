Cake in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve cake
Killen's Texas Barbeque Woodlands
8800 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
|Strawberry Cake
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|Carrot Cake Loaf
|$2.99
|Lime Cake
|$2.99
The famous “Lime Carlota”. Lime cake in a cup.
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Shake - Cheese Cake
|Sodwana Bay Cakes
|$13.00
Coastal South African style crab andAtlantic cod cakes served with a zesty Peppadew Rémoulade.
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Opera Cake
|$7.00
|Apple Coffee Cake
|$10.00
cinnamon coffee cake layered with granny smith apple filling, topped with sliced granny smith apples and cinnamon streusel
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Banana Foster Crumb Cake Slice
|$4.50
Banana Foster cake with a cinnamon crumb topping.
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Slice pound cake
|$2.99
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.50
A classic Mexican vanilla cake soaked in tres leches (sweet condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half-and-half) and topped with whipped cream.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Salmon Cakes
|$10.00
(K)(GF)(DF)(Contains Pork) Our signature keto Salmon cakes with roasted broccoli and a side of lemon aioli P39, F34, C10