California rolls in Spring

Spring restaurants that serve california rolls

Rakuu Restaurant image

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Rolls$4.50
General Tso Plate$10.95
California Roll$6.95
More about Rakuu Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

20071 I 45 N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

