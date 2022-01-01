Cheesecake in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve cheesecake
Killen's Texas Barbeque Woodlands
8800 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah
|Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Creme Brulee Cheesecake
|$9.00
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Sticky Toffee Cheesecake
|$11.00
Loaded with sticky toffee chunks, our house-made cheesecake is served upside down and drizzled with sticky toffee sauce.
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
A classic New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust, served with whipped cream, fresh berries and a raspberry drizzle.
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Cheesecake Crepe
|$10.95
Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake Cup
|$6.00
(K)(contains nuts) our popular cheesecake made up of cream cheese, stevia, vanilla, cottage cheese, protein powder + almond milk over a pecan/almond crust topped with a date caramel pecan sauce P18, F39, C23
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cup
|$6.00
(GF)(K)(contains nuts) our cheesecake is made with cream cheese, cottage cheese, fresh pureed strawberries, vanilla extract, stevia + lemon juice over a base of “crust” made up of almond flour, pecans, cinnamon & protein powder P14, F23, C9
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
|Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.