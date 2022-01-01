Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Rakuu Restaurant image

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.50
More about Rakuu Restaurant
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.00
(DF)(K)(Contains Nuts) ground chicken cooked with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, mushrooms, scallions, water chestnuts + peanuts with a side of micro romaine and peanut sauce P32, F19, C17
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen

