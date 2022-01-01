Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Sushi Rebel image

 

Sushi Rebel

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TERIYAKI SETS$17.00
airline bone-in chicken breast, balsamic teriyaki demi glaze, green bean tempura.
More about Sushi Rebel
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$10.00
(DF) chicken breast topped with a vibrant teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds & scallions over a bed of steamed basmati rice and a side of mixed steamed veggies (broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, & squash) P51, F20, C62
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen

