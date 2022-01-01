Chicken wraps in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Smoked Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.75
Crisp Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Parmesan, Smoked Chicken, Caesar Dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Chicken Pub Club Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, pepper bacon, avocado, Irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato and BBQ mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$10.00
(DF)(K)(Contains Nuts) ground chicken cooked with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, mushrooms, scallions, water chestnuts + peanuts with a side of micro romaine and peanut sauce P32, F19, C17
Rao's Bakery - Cypress
6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston
|Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap
|$5.25
Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat