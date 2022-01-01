Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Herb & Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.75
Crisp Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Parmesan, Smoked Chicken, Caesar Dressing.
More about Herb & Beet
Rakuu Restaurant image

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.50
More about Rakuu Restaurant
The Goose's Acre image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pub Club Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, pepper bacon, avocado, Irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato and BBQ mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.


More about The Goose's Acre
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.00
(DF)(K)(Contains Nuts) ground chicken cooked with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, mushrooms, scallions, water chestnuts + peanuts with a side of micro romaine and peanut sauce P32, F19, C17
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap$5.25
Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

2162 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

