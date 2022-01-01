Cobb salad in Spring
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Cobb Salad Box Lunch
|$13.00
romaine lettuce, ham, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, hard boiled eggs, champagne dressing.
All salad boxes come with a side of fresh fruit
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Brown Derby Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped greens with turkey, pepper bacon, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, scallions, Irish cheddar, crumbled Gorgonzola and almonds with your choice of dressing.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Fiesta Cobb Salad
|$11.00
(GF) grilled steak fajitas over a blend of fresh romaine +spring mix with fire roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, red onion, tomatoes, colby-jack cheese & a side of jalapeno ranch P36, F24, C27