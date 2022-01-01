Collard greens in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve collard greens
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Small Collard Greens
|$3.00
|Large Collard Greens
|$5.00
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY