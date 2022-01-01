Crepes in Spring
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Truffled Caprese Crepe
|$10.95
mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Cinnamon Roll Crepe
|$8.95
Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar
|Nutella Crepe
|$8.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
|Crepe au Miel
|$7.95
Peanut Butter, Toasted Almonds and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, more Toasted Almonds and Honey