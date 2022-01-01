Crispy tacos in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve crispy tacos
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Crispy Taco Dinner (3)
|$9.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Crispy Taco Dinner (3)
|$10.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans