Egg sandwiches in Spring

Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Main pic

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Baja Egg Sandwich$9.50
Eggs any style with bacon, Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade aioli sauce served on a pretzel bun.
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Rao's Bakery - Cypress image

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Olive Salad Sandwich$7.75
An old family recipe. Hard boiled eggs, green olives􀂑 mayo, fresh parsley, onions, black pepper, kosher salt.
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress

