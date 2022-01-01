Egg sandwiches in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Cali Baja Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Eggs any style with bacon, Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade aioli sauce served on a pretzel bun.