Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve fajita salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Fajita Salad$9.99
Baby spring mix & iceberg lettuce with your choice of fajita meat (beef or chicken) topped with avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing: house cilantro-lime, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or Italian
More about La Cocina de Roberto
Item pic

 

La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Fajita Salad$10.99
Baby spring mix & iceberg lettuce with your choice of fajita meat (beef or chicken) topped with avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing: house cilantro-lime, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or Italian
More about La Cocina De Roberto

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring

California Rolls

Kale Salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

Edamame

Steamed Rice

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chicken Fried Rice

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Spring to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston