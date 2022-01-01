Fajita salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Margarita Fajita Salad
|$9.99
Baby spring mix & iceberg lettuce with your choice of fajita meat (beef or chicken) topped with avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing: house cilantro-lime, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or Italian
More about La Cocina De Roberto
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Margarita Fajita Salad
|$10.99
Baby spring mix & iceberg lettuce with your choice of fajita meat (beef or chicken) topped with avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, and crispy tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing: house cilantro-lime, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, or Italian