Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve filet mignon

Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Espetada - Filet Mignon$35.00
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
More about Mozambik
Main pic

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$9.50
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

20071 I 45 N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Chicken$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon$39.00
6oz Angus Filet, herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, garlic blistered green beans
More about Hearsay on the Waterway

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring

Croissants

Cheesecake

Lobsters

Muffaletta

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Garlic Knots

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Spring to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston