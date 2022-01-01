Filet mignon in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve filet mignon
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Espetada - Filet Mignon
|$35.00
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Filet Mignon
|$9.50
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp
|$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Chicken
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce