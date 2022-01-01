Fish and chips in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Mozambik
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Beer-battered Atlantic cod with Peppadew Rémoulade, served with South African slap chips.
More about The Goose's Acre
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Shiner bock battered fresh Atlantic cod with wedge fries, fresh apple coleslaw and malt vinegar tartar sauce and lemon.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Shiner bock battered fresh Atlantic cod with wedge fries, fresh apple coleslaw and malt vinegar tartar sauce and lemon.