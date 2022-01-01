Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve flautas

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas de Pollo Plate (3)$10.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep fried corn tortilla topped with sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about La Cocina de Roberto
Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de la Casa (Copy)$8.75
Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken
Flautas de la Casa$9.99
Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas de Pollo Plate (3)$10.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep fried corn tortilla topped with sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about La Cocina De Roberto
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$16.00
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

