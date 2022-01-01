Flautas in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve flautas
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Flautas de Pollo Plate (3)
|$10.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep fried corn tortilla topped with sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Flautas de la Casa (Copy)
|$8.75
Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
