Garlic knots in Spring

PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Crust Pizza Co
3535 Rayford Rd, Spring
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|10" Cheese
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|16" Cheese
|$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Crust Pizza Co.
5211 FM 2920, Spring
|10" BYO Pizza
|$9.00
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
|14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
|14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar