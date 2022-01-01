Gnocchi in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve gnocchi
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
|Gnocchi & Italian Sausage
|$21.00
House-made Ricotta dumplings, Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, white wine cream sauce, grated Parmesan, and parsley.
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands
2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500, The Woodlands
