Goat cheese salad in Spring

PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad Box Lunch
|$15.00
roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel chips, orange tarragon vinaigrette. All salad boxes come with a side or fresh fruit
PIZZA • SALADS
Crust Pizza Co
3535 Rayford Rd, Spring
|Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.50
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette