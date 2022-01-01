Grilled chicken in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$12.75
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|White Chocolate Raspberry Crepe
|$8.50
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Chicken & Spinach Crepe
|$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Grilled chicken breast and sauteed onions topped with your choice of jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.