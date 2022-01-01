Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheesy Grits$5.00
fried egg, crispy bacon & biscuit
Cheese Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
blackened gulf shrimp, cheese grits, creole
sauce, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, herb salad
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gouda Grits$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp N' Grits$10.00
(GF)(K) creamy, cheesy cauliflower grits topped with buttered creole shrimp, bacon bits, and scallions with a side of slow-cooked southern greens P32, F21, C14
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen

