Grits in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve grits
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Kids Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
fried egg, crispy bacon & biscuit
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
blackened gulf shrimp, cheese grits, creole
sauce, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, herb salad
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Gouda Grits
|$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers