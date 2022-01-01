Gumbo in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve gumbo
Goode Co. Fish Camp
8865 Six Pines, suite 100, The Woodlands
|Christmas Bay Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$16.00
Shrimp and crab gumbo served with seafood rice and Payday garlic bread.
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY