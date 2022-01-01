Kale salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve kale salad
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
A colourful tribute to the Rainbow Nation featuring a diverse array of fresh ingredients: rainbow chard, caramelized onions, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, Peppadew chilies and crispy Brussels sprouts.Tossed in a lemon-thyme vinaigrette.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Kale Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
(GF)(K) grilled chicken breast, kale, romaine, shredded parmesan, parmesan crisps, & a side of creamy caesar dressing P44, F34, C10
