Lobsters in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve lobsters

Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta and Gouda cheese sauce with garlic butter sautéed lobster, topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.
More about Mozambik
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

20071 I 45 N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Shrimp and Lobster$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Lobster and Filet Mignon$30.40
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Rebel image

 

Sushi Rebel

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER AND SHRIMP ROLLS$10.00
lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, green onion wrapped with wonton skin and tempura fried.
More about Sushi Rebel

