Lobsters in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Mozambik
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
Cavatappi pasta and Gouda cheese sauce with garlic butter sautéed lobster, topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Shrimp and Lobster
|$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Lobster and Filet Mignon
|$30.40
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce