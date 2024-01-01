Mediterranean salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen
9222 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Mediterranean salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, crushed feta and balsamic dressing
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix with garbanzo beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted red peppers and goat cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.