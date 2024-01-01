Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen

9222 Louetta Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomato, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, crushed feta and balsamic dressing
More about My Pizzeria Italian Kitchen
The Goose's Acre image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Spring mix with garbanzo beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted red peppers and goat cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about The Goose's Acre

