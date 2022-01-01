Paninis in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve paninis
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
|Mediterranean Panini
|$10.95
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
|Moroccan Sausage Panini
|$10.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage