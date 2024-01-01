Pineapple fried rice in Spring
Charm Thai Bistro - 2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100
2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring
|R4 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple chunks, curry powder, and green onions topped with cashew nuts and fried garlick
Charm Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar
4223 Research Forest Drive #100, The Woodlands
|R4. Pineapple Fried Rice (N)
|$17.99
Savory pineapple fried rice with a choice of protein, egg, curry powder, green onions, topped with cashew nuts and fried shallots, garnished with cucumbers, tomato & cilantro.