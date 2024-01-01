Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Charm Thai image

 

Charm Thai Bistro - 2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100

2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Fried rice with choice of protein, pineapple chunks, curry powder, and green onions topped with cashew nuts and fried garlick
More about Charm Thai Bistro - 2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100
Item pic

 

Charm Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar

4223 Research Forest Drive #100, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
R4. Pineapple Fried Rice (N)$17.99
Savory pineapple fried rice with a choice of protein, egg, curry powder, green onions, topped with cashew nuts and fried shallots, garnished with cucumbers, tomato & cilantro.
More about Charm Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar

