Prosciutto in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve prosciutto
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Roasted Red Pepper & Prosciutto
|$12.95
Made with delicious proscuitto, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, truffle oil & mozzarella cheese.
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
|Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Fig, Fontina & Prosciutto Pizza
|$19.00
EVOO and Basil pesto, fresh black mission figs, prosciutto, Fontina, and arugula.
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands
2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500, The Woodlands
