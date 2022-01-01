Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Spring

Spring restaurants that serve prosciutto

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX

9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper & Prosciutto$12.95
Made with delicious proscuitto, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, truffle oil & mozzarella cheese.
More about Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Fig, Fontina & Prosciutto Pizza$19.00
EVOO and Basil pesto, fresh black mission figs, prosciutto, Fontina, and arugula.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fig, Fontina & Prosciutto Pizza$19.00
EVOO and Basil pesto, fresh black mission figs, prosciutto, Fontina, and arugula.
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

