Pudding in Spring

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Original Burger
|$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
|Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
|$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Style Chicken Wings
|$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb
|$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.