Pudding in Spring

The Goose's Acre image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Original Burger$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Style Chicken Wings$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Goose's Acre
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

25635 US 59, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
More about Mozambik

