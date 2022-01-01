Quesadillas in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Grab N Go Tacos
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
More about Chicking Out
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|8 Pc Family Pack
|$22.99
8 Piece of Grilled Chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Two of your favorite sides, two biscuits and salsa included. Serves 3-4 people.
|Chicken Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, refried beans and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
Try our delicious Chicken Nachos, with queso dip, refried beans and our traditional marinated chicken.
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Emiliano Zapata Quesadilla
|$7.00
Two of our incredible homemade tortillas with cheese topped with Mexican crema and pico de gallo. Option to add chicken, Steak or even our house made Carnitas
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$7.00
(K) grilled Chicken breast, bacon bits + cheddar-jack cheese on a low-carb flax tortilla served with a side of jalapeno ranch dressing P29, F26, C16
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Pork and Green Chile Empanadas
|$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
|Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole