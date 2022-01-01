Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve short ribs

Banner pic

 

Porta'Vino

207 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10-Hour Braised Short Rib$28.00
slow-roasted in red wine and aromatics & served with polenta and mushroom ragu
More about Porta'Vino
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib$19.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Short Rib Poutine$10.00
Goose's seasoned fries smothered in a rich, savory short rib ragu and curds of white cheddar and scallions.
More about The Goose's Acre
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Rib$27.00
Shiner braised Short Rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts
More about Hearsay on the Waterway

