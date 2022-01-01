Short ribs in Spring
Porta'Vino
207 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands
|10-Hour Braised Short Rib
|$28.00
slow-roasted in red wine and aromatics & served with polenta and mushroom ragu
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Short Rib
|$19.00
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
|Short Rib Poutine
|$10.00
Goose's seasoned fries smothered in a rich, savory short rib ragu and curds of white cheddar and scallions.