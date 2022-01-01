Shrimp salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Herb & Beet
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Cajun Shrimp Salad
|$15.25
Hearty spinach salad tossed with red onion, cherry tomatoes and fresh cucumber. Served with our champagne vinaigrette and topped with blackened gulf shrimp. Gluten Free (without toast).
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Shrimp and Avocado Rica Salad
|$10.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our house cilantro-lime dressing with cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo, and crispy bacon