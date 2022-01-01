Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp Salad$15.25
Hearty spinach salad tossed with red onion, cherry tomatoes and fresh cucumber. Served with our champagne vinaigrette and topped with blackened gulf shrimp. Gluten Free (without toast).
More about Herb & Beet
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Avocado Rica Salad$10.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our house cilantro-lime dressing with cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo, and crispy bacon
More about La Cocina de Roberto
Item pic

 

La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Avocado Rica Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our house cilantro-lime dressing with cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo, and crispy bacon
More about La Cocina De Roberto

