Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Sautéed jumbo gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, capers, roasted tomatoes, basil, and white wine, finished in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - Tomball
Consumer pic

 

Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

2520 Research Forest Dr Suite 500, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Sautéed jumbo gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, capers, roasted tomatoes, basil, and white wine, finished in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini.
More about Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar - The Woodlands

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring

Braised Short Ribs

Chicken Nuggets

Cappuccino

Edamame

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Noodle Soup

Chicken Marsala

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Spring to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston