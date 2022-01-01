Spaghetti in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$8.00
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$9.00
|Veggie Spaghetti
|$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
Porta'Vino
207 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Veggie Spaghetti
|$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$5.00
|Spaghetti
|$8.00
With Marinara
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|South African Curry - Spaghetti Squash
|$15.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$5.00
|Veggie Spaghetti
|$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
|Spaghetti Lunch
|$8.99
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Spaghetti Lunch
|$8.99
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$5.00
|Veggie Spaghetti
|$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
Crust Pizza Co.
5211 FM 2920, Spring
|Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara
|$6.00
|Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)
|$6.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Crust Pizza Co
3535 Rayford Rd, Spring
|Spaghetti
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$5.00
|Veggie Spaghetti
|$9.00