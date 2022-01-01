Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co

8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Marinara$8.00
Spaghetti Meatballs$9.00
Veggie Spaghetti$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
More about Crust Pizza Co
Banner pic

 

Porta'Vino

207 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Porta'Vino
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Spaghetti$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
Kid's Spaghetti$5.00
Spaghetti$8.00
With Marinara
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
South African Curry - Spaghetti Squash$15.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Mozambik
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co. Creekside

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Spaghetti$5.00
Veggie Spaghetti$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
Spaghetti Lunch$8.99
More about Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Lunch$8.99
Kid's Spaghetti$5.00
Veggie Spaghetti$9.00
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

5211 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara$6.00
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.00
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Crust Pizza Co

3535 Rayford Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (2870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti
Kid's Spaghetti$5.00
Veggie Spaghetti$9.00
More about Crust Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
(V)(DF) zucchini noodles topped with housemade vegan meatballs, homemade marinara sauce & fresh herbs P24, F18, C22
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen

