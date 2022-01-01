Spinach salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Crust Pizza Co
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
More about Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette