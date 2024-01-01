Steak bowls in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve steak bowls
17045 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring
|Hibachi Steak Bowl
|$12.00
(K)(GF) - P32, F13, C12, Fib5, S5, Cal419
Teriyaki marinated filet mignon with a side of zucchini and our signature low-carb cauliflower fried rice that contains garlic, onion, cage-free egg, peas, carrots + gluten-free soy sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds + scallions
442 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands
|Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl FRZN
|$13.49
|Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl
|$14.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK atop a HEAPING portion of our HALF cauliflower, HALF white rice blend, full of FIERY grilled SOUTHWEST veggies, FRESH cilantro, and ZESTY lime flavor. Served with a side of Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa