Steak bowls in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve steak bowls

Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen - *Stuebner Location* - 17045 Stuebner Airline Road

17045 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibachi Steak Bowl$12.00
(K)(GF) - P32, F13, C12, Fib5, S5, Cal419
Teriyaki marinated filet mignon with a side of zucchini and our signature low-carb cauliflower fried rice that contains garlic, onion, cage-free egg, peas, carrots + gluten-free soy sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds + scallions
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen - *Stuebner Location* - 17045 Stuebner Airline Road
Item pic

 

EAT THIS - The Woodlands

442 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl FRZN$13.49
Steak Fajita Cauli-Rice Bowl$14.99
JUICY grilled grass-fed FLANK STEAK atop a HEAPING portion of our HALF cauliflower, HALF white rice blend, full of FIERY grilled SOUTHWEST veggies, FRESH cilantro, and ZESTY lime flavor. Served with a side of Hot Line Pepper Products GARLICKY Greengo salsa
More about EAT THIS - The Woodlands

