Steak salad in Spring

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Southwest Steak Salad (GF)
|$15.75
Grilled tri-tip steak, peppery arugula, fresh cotija cheese, roasted corn salsa, spicy pepitas and crispy tortilla strips- tossed in our Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Bistro Filet Steak Salad
|$18.00
Sliced, tender bistro filet over mixed greens with grilled onions, cherry peppers, fresh tomato, crumbled gorgonzola, garlic croutons and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Cantina Steak Salad
|$19.50
Grilled skirt steak, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens and queso fresco tossed with our homemade jalapeño ranch.