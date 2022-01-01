Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve steak salad

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Steak Salad (GF)$15.75
Grilled tri-tip steak, peppery arugula, fresh cotija cheese, roasted corn salsa, spicy pepitas and crispy tortilla strips- tossed in our Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
More about Herb & Beet
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bistro Filet Steak Salad$18.00
Sliced, tender bistro filet over mixed greens with grilled onions, cherry peppers, fresh tomato, crumbled gorgonzola, garlic croutons and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about The Goose's Acre
Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cantina Steak Salad$19.50
Grilled skirt steak, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens and queso fresco tossed with our homemade jalapeño ranch.
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Hearsay on the Waterway

