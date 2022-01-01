Strawberry cheesecake in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cup
|$6.00
(GF)(K)(contains nuts) our cheesecake is made with cream cheese, cottage cheese, fresh pureed strawberries, vanilla extract, stevia + lemon juice over a base of “crust” made up of almond flour, pecans, cinnamon & protein powder P14, F23, C9