Tacos in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve tacos
More about High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800
High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800
1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Low Rise Taco
|$1.99
Egg & Cheese
More about Grab N Go Tacos
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
More about Thistle Draftshop
FRENCH FRIES
Thistle Draftshop
5210 FM 2920 STE 100, Spring
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$12.00
citrus salsa, guacamole, micro cilantro, queso fresco
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Grilled chicken breast and sauteed onions topped with your choice of jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
|Taco Plate (2)
|$14.50
Choice of any 2 tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.
More about La Cocina De Roberto
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Tortas
|$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
|Gorditas
|$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.99
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Wagyu Corndog
|$12.00
|6pc toasted ravioli
|$7.00
|Avocado Cucumber salad
|$9.00
More about High Tower Cafe #14 Hughes 1725
High Tower Cafe #14 Hughes 1725
1725 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland
|Low Rise Taco
|$1.99
Egg & Cheese
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Pork and Green Chile Empanadas
|$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
|Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole