Tostadas in Spring

Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve tostadas

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas$4.99
A flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and sour cream
More about La Cocina de Roberto
Main pic

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosarito Tostada$7.50
Seared Ahi Tuna on a crispy tortilla tostada with guacamole, mint pico de gallo, and smoked chili aioli. A house Favorite!!
Mini Tostadas(2 Pieces)$11.50
Choose any two tostadas to try out...Ceviche, Chorizo, and Carnitas. Our ceviche includes fresh fish prepared traditional style with fresh lime juice, tomato, jalapeño, onion, and avocado. Our chorizo is paired with black beans, guacamole, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo topped with chili aioli. The carnitas are prepared with smashed pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo and Jalapeño Ranch.
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Item pic

 

La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas$5.49
A flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and sour cream
More about La Cocina De Roberto
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas Compuestas
Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

