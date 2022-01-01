Tostadas in Spring

Choose any two tostadas to try out...Ceviche, Chorizo, and Carnitas. Our ceviche includes fresh fish prepared traditional style with fresh lime juice, tomato, jalapeño, onion, and avocado. Our chorizo is paired with black beans, guacamole, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo topped with chili aioli. The carnitas are prepared with smashed pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo and Jalapeño Ranch.

