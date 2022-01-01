Tostadas in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve tostadas
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Tostadas
|$4.99
A flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and sour cream
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Rosarito Tostada
|$7.50
Seared Ahi Tuna on a crispy tortilla tostada with guacamole, mint pico de gallo, and smoked chili aioli. A house Favorite!!
|Mini Tostadas(2 Pieces)
|$11.50
Choose any two tostadas to try out...Ceviche, Chorizo, and Carnitas. Our ceviche includes fresh fish prepared traditional style with fresh lime juice, tomato, jalapeño, onion, and avocado. Our chorizo is paired with black beans, guacamole, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo topped with chili aioli. The carnitas are prepared with smashed pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo and Jalapeño Ranch.
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Tostadas
|$5.49
A flat crispy corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and sour cream