Waffles in Spring

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dulce de Leche Waffle$7.95
Nutella Strawberries Waffle$8.75
Nutella Bananas Waffle$8.75
La Cocina de Roberto image

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$2.99
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
CYO Sweet Waffle$9.45
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Avocado Toast Waffle$10.95
Tuscan Waffle$10.95
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
La Cocina De Roberto image

 

La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$3.49
Waffle Platter$10.99
A Belgian waffle with 2 eggs. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes and bacon or ham.
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Waffle$18.00
crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffle,
buttered maple syrup
Farley's Fit Kitchen image

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken N’ Waffles$10.00
(GF)(K) our signature keto fried chicken served with a low-carb waffle, a side of whipped kerrygold butter & sugar-free maple syrup P36, F24, C22
