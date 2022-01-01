Waffles in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve waffles
More about Sweet Paris
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Dulce de Leche Waffle
|$7.95
|Nutella Strawberries Waffle
|$8.75
|Nutella Bananas Waffle
|$8.75
More about CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$9.45
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
|Avocado Toast Waffle
|$10.95
|Tuscan Waffle
|$10.95
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
More about La Cocina De Roberto
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Waffle
|$3.49
|Waffle Platter
|$10.99
A Belgian waffle with 2 eggs. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes and bacon or ham.
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Fried Chicken and Waffle
|$18.00
crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffle,
buttered maple syrup