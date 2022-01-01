Spring Valley restaurants you'll love
Must-try Spring Valley restaurants
More about Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley
Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$30.00
Choose 2 different BBQ meats with choice of 2 sides and a Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread.
|Wedding Beans
|$6.00
12 oz portion of beans packed with Pulled Pork, onion, green and red peppers. A Cali BBQ signature!
|Tailgater BBQ Feast
|$80.00
Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Valley Farm Spring Valley
FRENCH FRIES
Valley Farm Spring Valley
9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY
|Popular items
|Magic BBQ Beans
|$5.99
Maximum Quantity 5
|Pulled Pork per Pound
|$12.99
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Maximum Quantity 3lbs
|Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate
|$9.99
Smoked BBQ Chicken
With 2 Sides
More about The Bancroft Bar
The Bancroft Bar
9143 Campo Road, Spring Valley
More about Cali Comfort BBQ Catering
Cali Comfort BBQ Catering
8910Troy St, Spring Valley
|Popular items
|1 Gallon Summer Potato Salad
|$45.00
One gallon of each Cali BBQ side serves 20-25 guests depending on serving size.
|Full Rack Ribs
Recommended serving sizes depend on the quantity of meats ordered.
Typically we recommend:
1 Full rack of ribs feeds 2-3 guests
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 1
Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 1
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 4
Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 4
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 3
Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 3
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 2
Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 2
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley