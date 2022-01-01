Spring Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Spring Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Spring Valley

Spring Valley's top cuisines

American
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Spring Valley restaurants

Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley image

 

Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Plate$30.00
Choose 2 different BBQ meats with choice of 2 sides and a Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread.
Wedding Beans$6.00
12 oz portion of beans packed with Pulled Pork, onion, green and red peppers. A Cali BBQ signature!
Tailgater BBQ Feast$80.00
Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Spring Valley

9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Magic BBQ Beans$5.99
Maximum Quantity 5
Pulled Pork per Pound$12.99
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Maximum Quantity 3lbs
Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate$9.99
Smoked BBQ Chicken
With 2 Sides
More about Valley Farm Spring Valley
The Bancroft Bar image

 

The Bancroft Bar

9143 Campo Road, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Bancroft Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Comfort BBQ Catering

8910Troy St, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Gallon Summer Potato Salad$45.00
One gallon of each Cali BBQ side serves 20-25 guests depending on serving size.
Full Rack Ribs
Recommended serving sizes depend on the quantity of meats ordered.
Typically we recommend:
1 Full rack of ribs feeds 2-3 guests
More about Cali Comfort BBQ Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 1

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 1
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 4

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 4
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 3

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 3
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 2

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cali Comfort BBQ- Cloud Kitchen 2
Map

More near Spring Valley to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston