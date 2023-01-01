Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Spring Valley
/
Spring Valley
/
French Fries
Spring Valley restaurants that serve french fries
Sarita's Mexican Food - 9906 Campo Rd
9906 Campo Rd, Spring Vally
No reviews yet
Side of french fries
$4.20
More about Sarita's Mexican Food - 9906 Campo Rd
FRENCH FRIES
Valley Farm Market -
9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY
Avg 4.7
(1266 reviews)
French Fries
$5.99
More about Valley Farm Market -
Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Valley
Burritos
Tacos
Carne Asada
Mac And Cheese
Brisket
More near Spring Valley to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1030 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(606 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston