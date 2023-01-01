Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Spring Valley

Go
Spring Valley restaurants
Toast

Spring Valley restaurants that serve french fries

Restaurant banner

 

Sarita's Mexican Food - 9906 Campo Rd

9906 Campo Rd, Spring Vally

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of french fries$4.20
More about Sarita's Mexican Food - 9906 Campo Rd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market -

9040 CAMPO RD, SPRING VALLEY

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.99
More about Valley Farm Market -

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Valley

Burritos

Tacos

Carne Asada

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Map

More near Spring Valley to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1030 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston