Egg sandwiches in
Spring Valley
/
Spring Valley
/
Egg Sandwiches
Spring Valley restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Threefold Cafe
285 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge
Avg 4.6
(82 reviews)
Spinach, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.25
More about Threefold Cafe
Bruncheese
35 Jefferson Ave, Spring Valley
No reviews yet
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
$6.50
Avocado Sliced Egg Sandwich
$7.50
More about Bruncheese
