Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru
Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.
CHICKEN
300 E Washington St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 E Washington St
Oregon IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pine Creek Escape
Come in and enjoy!
Messies Bar & Grill
Make us your last stop on River Rd.
Come in and enjoy some cold drinks and hot food!
White Pines Lodge
Come in and enjoy!
Hairy Cow Brewing Company
Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.