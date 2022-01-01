Springbone Kitchen
Wholesome Food & Bone Broth
277 Bedford Avenue
Location
277 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
ST. ANSELM
Steaks & grilled seafood are the specialty of this unassuming, brick-walled spot.
Maison Premiere
Come in and enjoy!
SPUYTEN DUYVIL
Serving Lagers, Ales, Amaro, Vermouth and Wine