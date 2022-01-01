Springboro restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Heather's Coffee & Cafe
505 S Main St, Springboro
Popular items
Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Home Made w/ Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Bread
Breakfast Tortilla
|$10.00
Tortilla filled w/ eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Tam Bam
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Spinach, BBQ Sauce & Our Special Topping. Served on a Pretzel Roll
The Dayton Barbecue Company
90 Woodcliff Blvd, Springboro
Popular items
Southern Style Corn Bread
|$2.75
Fresh baked corn bread with honey butter
Smoked Fried Wings (3 large wings)
|$15.98
3 large wings with your choice of 2 sides.
St. Louis Style Ribs (3 bones)
|$15.98
3 Hickory smoked Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
257 W Central Ave, Springboro
Popular items
Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.