Springboro restaurants you'll love

Toast
Springboro's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Springboro restaurants

Heather's Coffee & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Heather's Coffee & Cafe

505 S Main St, Springboro

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$10.00
Home Made w/ Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Bread
Breakfast Tortilla$10.00
Tortilla filled w/ eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Tam Bam$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Spinach, BBQ Sauce & Our Special Topping. Served on a Pretzel Roll
More about Heather's Coffee & Cafe
The Dayton Barbecue Company image

 

The Dayton Barbecue Company

90 Woodcliff Blvd, Springboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Style Corn Bread$2.75
Fresh baked corn bread with honey butter
Smoked Fried Wings (3 large wings)$15.98
3 large wings with your choice of 2 sides.
St. Louis Style Ribs (3 bones)$15.98
3 Hickory smoked Ribs served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about The Dayton Barbecue Company
Roosters image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

257 W Central Ave, Springboro

Avg 3.8 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
