Chicken salad in Springboro

Springboro restaurants
Springboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Heather's Coffee & Cafe

505 S Main St, Springboro

Avg 4.5 (515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Heather's Coffee & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Springboro

257 W Central Ave, Springboro

Avg 3.8 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters - Springboro

